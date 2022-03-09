Kakao’s Project Ares is a new MMORPG called Ares: Rise of Guardians

Kakao has this week announced yet another MMORPG, this one in partnership with studio SecondDive. According to multiple East Asia-centric gaming sites, the game is called Ares: Rise of Guardians, which might sound a bit familiar to MMO fans. That’s because Kakao has previously called it Project Ares in investor reports as long ago as last spring.

There’s not much information on the game, unfortunately, apart from what can be gleaned from the trailer. It’s clearly a sci-fi post-apoc setting with players jetting around in mech-like power suits. And butts. Very shiny butts.

Obviously, we have no idea whether it will ever make its way westward, but either way, after the disappointing fizzle of Elyon, Kakao could use a win.