Sea of Thieves adds new sea forts, cosmetics, and a high-end voyage in tomorrow’s Season Six update

It’s almost time for Season Six in Sea of Thieves, and that means some fresh new content to sail towards (and possibly crash in to if you’re anything like me at the helm). The latest update is on the way tomorrow, March 10th, but players can get a peek at what’s coming in this video.

Season Six’s major feature is the arrival of sea forts, which are basically like skeleton forts but much more castle-like and full of ghosts. This new on-demand content is described as being tailored to those who only have a short amount of time to play, with shorter and easier engagements than other forts.



Pirates can raid the fort, fight off waves of phantoms, and collect a treasury key to unlock some loot, though players are also advised to root around cupboards around the fort for extra goodies. In addition, sea forts can be claimed by players as a personal hideout, though players will also need to defend them from other player crews.

For those who are Pirate Legends, Season Six will also add a new replayable voyage in the second half, promising a variety of new challenges that change each time, along with story beats that reveal more about those who lived in the game’s world beforehand.

The new season further brings another battle pass of items to chase, new Emissary weapons and ship parts, another new Plunder Pass up for purchase, and more Pirate Emporium cash shop items. The video below provides a preview of everything that’s on the horizon.

Attention, pirates: the Sea of Thieves servers will be offline from approximately 10am GMT tomorrow, Thursday 10th, while we make way for the Forts and frolics of Season Six! Please plan your Voyages accordingly. pic.twitter.com/gKTHYOfHNU — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) March 9, 2022