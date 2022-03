Will you follow the rainbow to find a treasure Trove this year? This blocky MMO is one of the relative few online titles to embrace the green fever of St. Patrick’s Day — although in this universe, it’s called St. Qubeslick’s Feast.

From now through March 22nd, players can comb through treasure isles to find incredients to make a special feast. Eat the feast, and you’ll be able to see a special creatures and hidden treasures.

This year, Trove expanded its secret critter roster to four: the Luckbeast, Fluxbeast, Tricera-Flux, and Tricera-Luck. If players kill one of those, they’ll be rewarded with either a mount or pet version of the same mob. Good luck!