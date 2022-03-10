Black Desert’s Eternal Winter expansion launches April 6 with pre-orders live today

A frigid new zone in Black Desert have been awaiting the arrival of PC players since they were revealed earlier this year, and now entry into the Mountain of Eternal Winter has an official date: Wednesday, April 6th, which is when the Eternal Winter expansion will go live.

The expansion brings new monster zones for players to explore, as well as Winter Tree Fossils that spawn enemies to fight and the materials to craft a unique helmet that’s “equal in status to the Fallen God’s Armor.” More content is set to be revealed on the game’s website this coming Tuesday, March 16th.

While this is being called an expansion, it should be noted that those who already have full access to Black Desert will be able to also enjoy the content of Eternal Winter with no extra cost. That said, those who haven’t purchased the MMORPG can buy a special Eternal Winter edition that bundles various boosts, storage slots, and other benefits for a discounted price of $50 between now and April 6th. Meanwhile, there’s a preview video below to get a lay of the land.

