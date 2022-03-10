Blade and Soul’s next update adds new Gunslinger spec, Demonsbane dungeon, and class swapping March 16

Next week will bring some Unchained Chaos to Blade and Soul, which is the name of the update arriving on Wednesday, March 16th, not necessarily the state of the game. Unless that is how things will end up looking when kung fu pistol wielders decide to play with hard light weapons.

Yes, the Gunslinger class is getting a third spec in the update known as Way of the Arsenal. This new spec “will provide Gunslingers with a variety of options they can quickly switch to, from short and long-distance fights to movement abilities” in the form of light-powered guns and effects. It all basically sounds like the class will just be firing a variety of extremely glowy guns.

Other features in the Unchained Chaos update include a version of the Blackram Supply Chain dungeon added to the Demonsbane system full of new rewards, the ability for players to change their class, new Octagonal gems, new Soul Shields, and a Dropscotch minigame that challenges 12 players with jumping across 14 glass tiles to gain various rewards including cosmetics. More information is likely to be shared in the coming days.