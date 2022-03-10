Capcom’s newly announced Exoprimal literally drops dinosaurs all over your team’s heads

It’s starting to feel like dinosaurs are the new zombies in the gaming space. This is especially true for Capcom’s newest team shooter, seeing as how mysterious portals spew forth a neverending stream of prehistoric carnivores.

This week, Capcom announced that it’s developing Exoprimal, a “team-based action game” coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam next year. Players will suit up in powered armor and use their advanced tech to push back at the dino invasions taking place all over the globe. These exosuits come in a variety of classes like the Deadeye, Zephyr, Roadblock, and Witchdoctor.

“Exoprimal pioneers a new multiplayer experience rooted in co-op – but with a competitive edge,” Capcom said in a press release. “In the game’s main mode, Dino Survival, teams fight for every breath against countless dinosaurs while racing to complete missions before rival squads in 5v5 matches.”