DC Universe Online’s GU122 is live with with Ultraviolet Nightmare world boss

It took a bit of extra time, but Daybreak’s Dimensional Ink rolled out GU122 for DC Universe Online players yesterday. “Ultraviolet Sinestro has released a giant Ultraviolet Nightmare in Doomed Washington D.C. (Legion of Doom) and Guy Gardner has (somewhat begrudgingly) asked for help repelling it in a new weekly mission,” the patch notes declare.

Players can expect new rewards for that boss, plus new Legion of Doom feats, a new artifact for healers, a new vendor for base items, a new base dispenser for trinkets, and several tweaks to Omnibus stat scaling.

March's Doctor Fate's Daily Rewards are here with a blast from the past! Make sure you log in 21 days this month for the Batman-Inspired Mask: https://t.co/lG75c67m6q pic.twitter.com/jpIKnqbsUJ — DCUO (@DCUO) March 1, 2022