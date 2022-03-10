DC Universe Online’s GU122 is live with with Ultraviolet Nightmare world boss

Bree Royce
It took a bit of extra time, but Daybreak’s Dimensional Ink rolled out GU122 for DC Universe Online players yesterday. “Ultraviolet Sinestro has released a giant Ultraviolet Nightmare in Doomed Washington D.C. (Legion of Doom) and Guy Gardner has (somewhat begrudgingly) asked for help repelling it in a new weekly mission,” the patch notes declare.

Players can expect new rewards for that boss, plus new Legion of Doom feats, a new artifact for healers, a new vendor for base items, a new base dispenser for trinkets, and several tweaks to Omnibus stat scaling.

Source: Patch notes, official site
