Lost Ark’s Hunt for the Guardian Slayer patch is live as Amazon addresses genderlocking and armor

It’s a stag party over in Lost Ark today, and by that we mean the Argos abyss raid has officially launched with the rest of the Hunt for the Guardian Slayer patch as of early this morning. The update also includes the Arkesis Grand Prix, the groundwork for season 1 of the upcoming competitive proving grounds, new login bonuses, and new Kadan story episode.

“Experience a new storyline, complete with its own quests, new islands, and cinematic moments,” Amazon says. “These quests will include a cast of new and returning characters as you learn more about the Sidereals and search for the legendary Kadan, the first Guardian slayer, in your journey to find the final Ark. Players will need to have completed Feiton, alongside completing the following quests: ‘Yorn – Let There Be Light’, ‘Whispering Islet – Start of Our Story’, and ‘Illusion Bamboo Island – End of the Trials’ as a prerequisite before embarking on the new end-game questlines. Both Isteri & Illusion Bamboo islands are recommended for players at item level 1100.”

Worth noting is that Amazon admitted there are some already issues with matchmaking and disconnects, so expect that being tweaked over the day.

In other Lost Ark news, Amazon reiterated to Eurogamer that Smilegate is still working on un-gender-locking the remaining gender-locked classes. “[T]he female Berserker is the next class coming to Korea,” Amazon’s Soomin Park says.

“As for armour sets, while we aren’t altering any of the original costumes from the game, we are making adjustments so that the more revealing options won’t be front and centre in places like our marketing or the initial character creation screen (although the original character creator outfits are still available in-game as early drops). […] We are also including in some new outfit options that are not quite as revealing, but these are an addition and not a replacement.”

