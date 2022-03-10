Overwatch 2 opens signups for its spring beta round

Bree Royce
Multiple company scandals, falling player counts, and the loss of several team leads won’t be stopping Overwatch 2: Blizzard announced today that it’s beginning closed alpha for the expanshasequel.

“Closed alpha testing for Overwatch 2 PvP begins today in select regions, and includes Blizzard employees, Overwatch League pros, and a few other select groups to help us prepare for wider testing,” the studio says. “Then our first PvP Beta will begin in late April for PC in all regions. This closed beta will include a larger group of testers who we will ask to provide gameplay feedback. Our goal for this phase is to test our new features, content, and systems before we shift to stress-testing the servers with a wider player base in future Beta tests.”

Apparently, the first PvP beta will focus on new hero Sojourn, the Push game mode, 5v5 multiplayer mode, multiple hero reworks, and four new maps, some of which have been previewed already.

Signups are live now, though you may have to keep trying. “We’re continuing to scale up the Beta sign up site to support the traffic coming in,” the studio told fans on Twitter. “If you are having trouble signing up, please check back in later today to try again.”

Source: Official site, press release
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees strike and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2022, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
