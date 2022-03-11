Betawatch: Overwatch 2 starts signups for a beta in springtime

Ah, spring! The time when Overwatch 2 turns to beta testing, at long last. Of course, this initial testing is all about PvP, which is supposed to be fairly similar to the existing game, so… perhaps this is a touch perfunctory? Ah, well, let’s let Blizzard have the win; it can use it.
And now, a smattering of other beta news:
- Mad World has opened signups for its final alpha test, although you’ll be disqualified if you make any Tears for Fears jokes.
- Atlas promises that it’s going to end early access! No, really! The game is going to fully launch! They promised, you guys.
- Eden Falling showed off its cyberpunk makeover recently, which is approximately 35% more cyber and 55% more punk.
- And speaking of showing off, Nightingale has been sporting some nice concept art for the game if you’re excited for that survivalbox.
Well, that’s been the week for testing! It’s been a calm one, but you know, we do still have our list of games in testing just below if you’d like to peruse that. As always, you can let us know in the comments if something slipped to another test phase without us noticing; we always do appreciate it.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Blankos Block Party: Early access
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed Beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
Dark and Light: Early access
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Embers Adrift: Backer beta
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Alpha
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Ravendawn: Alpha
Rise Online: Open alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Temtem: Early access
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed beta, beta planned for March 16
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
Valiance Online: Closed beta
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha one until March 1
Wild Terra 2: Early access