Fallout 76 preps the PTS for summer’s Test Your Metal update

Fallout 76 fans, get your testing boots on, or at least stash them in a convenient place by the door: Bethsoft is about to open up the PTS for you to stomp all over.

“Our most recent phase of playtesting just wrapped up last week, but we’ve been working steadily toward bringing the Test Your Metal Update to life,” the studio writes. “While this update is currently planned for Summer, we’re ready to reopen the Public Test Server so that you can dive into three upcoming Public Events, revisit Corpse Highlights, and share some early feedback with us.”

Those three events include the aforementioned Test Your Metal event, the Eviction Notice event, and the Moonshine Jamboree. Bethsoft is also aiming to get the corpose highlights feature back in action. You gotta have glowing dead enemies!

