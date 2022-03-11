PlanetSide 2 releases St. Patrick’s Day cash shop cosmetics for PC, promises to discuss ‘a larger update’ next week

Yesterday saw the PC version of PlanetSide 2 get something of a measly update, unless you like the idea of spending money on St. Patrick’s Day cosmetics like thematic banners, weapons, and shamrock contrails. The patch also applied a small list of fixes to a variety of weapons, vehicles, and UI interactions.

Why so small? According to a paragraph at the bottom of the patch notes, it’s because the devs are “heads down working on a larger update that [they’ll] be talking about in a Dev Letter next week.” Readers will recall that the Rogue Planet Games team offered a roadmap of planned updates, so this letter will absolutely discuss those promised features as they’re “100% on track at the moment.” Players may still want to keep their eyes peeled as the post also states, “You never know what the future holds… Except these updates. It holds all these updates.”