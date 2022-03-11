Square-Enix opens up a free YouTube repository for all the Final Fantasy soundtracks

It’s always been a little contentious when you try to listen to Square-Enix music on YouTube. The short version is that Square-Enix has been rather vigilant in saying no to any uploads that consist purely of game music, while fans have been equally diligent in uploading music as quickly as possible. But it appears that something has changed, as Square-Enix has just dropped its whole music YouTube channel, with soundtracks for all of the main games in the franchise including Final Fantasy XI and Final Fantasy XIV.

The downside of this channel is that many of the soundtrack titles are in Japanese, which might be a little less accessible for players on a whole who do not necessarily know how to read Japanese. The upside, of course, is that there’s an official source for soundtracks of a lot of different games as well as expansions and the like, as well as curated playlists for relaxing music, sad music, and so forth. Check it out if you’re a fan of the audio landscape these games have created over the years. We’d embed them all, but it’s way too much, so here’s just a sample: