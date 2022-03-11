Star Trek Online previews Iuppiter Iratus TFO’s arrival to console and Intelligence Officer spec tweaks for PC

There’s some intriguing things coming to the horizon of Star Trek Online whether you’re a captain on console or PC. We start with the console edition, which is getting the Iuppiter Iratus TFO soon as part of the game’s 12th anniversary celebration. For those who are unfamiliar, the TFO tasks players with defending Jupiter Station from Mirror Universe attack, fighting alongside the Enterprise, the Defiant, and the Voyager.

Meanwhile, PC players (and console players sometime after) can look forward to some upcoming adjustments to the Intelligence Officer captain specialization. The post goes into deep detail on planned changes to Intel ship and officer mechanics, all with an eye on increasing ease of use, impact on gameplay, and sensation of usefulness. The changes are due to PC players in a patch slated for Thursday, March 17th.



This is an absolutely incredible breakdown of every ship in the fleet, and also confirms that a lot of the non STO originals use the models originally made for STO! https://t.co/Pbn3VMC2yL — Star Trek Online (@trekonlinegame) March 7, 2022