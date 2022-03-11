Victorian survivalbox Nightingale tantalizes with nightmarish concept art

The upcoming Victorian survival sandbox Nightingale has been on a concept art posting spree as of late — and if these images are any indication, then the realms that players visit will be filled with horrors beyond imagination.

From decaying wrecks to demons who have mouths where their faces aren’t, Nightingale’s concept art doesn’t paint a picture of safety and security. But hey, no risk, no reward, right?

The team at Inflexion Games also released a profile on one of these monstrous visages. The Bound are “hideous parodies of humanity,” made from deep magics. “Diverse in their form, they are unified by their aggression and by the strange ligatures that crisscross their skin,” the studio writes.

Inflexion Games was recently sold to Tencent, which promised that the title is still on track to release later in 2022.