Warframe preps a livestreamed look at its next expansion as it arrives to PUBG Mobile in a crossover event

What’s in the next content expansion for Warframe? Fans will be able to find out later today, March 11th, at 2:00 p.m. EST when the next devstream will focus in on the Angels of the Zariman update. This boat of content will continue where The New War left off, taking players to Zariman Ten Zero, the Orokin ship that Tenno first saw their powers that promises “exciting new gameplay.” The stream will also preview a new ‘Frame and new mission type that’s due later this spring.

In the meantime, the action shooter is joining hands with PUBG Mobile for a crossover event that’s running between now and Tuesday, April 19th. The collab will allow players of the mobile battle royale title to earn Warframe-themed skins and other exclusive items by completing special missions, with more skins and goodies due in the shooters upcoming Version 1.9 update.

source: press releases