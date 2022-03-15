Lost Ark addresses bugs, unleashes ‘Fever Time Weekend’, and reminds us to hate Daylight Saving Time

Overnight, Amazon and Smilegate patched up Lost Ark with a mismatchy hotfix that isn’t just a hotfix. The patch does include a list of tidied-up bugs, including issues with potion trading, tornado spawns, controllers, and French localization, but there’s also a new event live called Fever Time Weekend. Actually, it’s less like an event and more like a login reward. I mean, hey, free stuff?

“This hotfix also kicks off the in-game Fever Time event. Each weekend through April 10th (at 2 AM PT / 10 AM UTC), one character on a player’s Roster will be able to claim a ‘3 Battle Items Chest’on Saturday and on Sunday that includes the following items: Healing Battle Item Chest x5, Utility Battle Item Chest x5, Offensive Battle Item Chest x5. The 3 Battle Items Chest can be claimed by once on Saturday and once on Sunday between 3:01 AM PT / 10:01 AM UTC and 2:59 AM PT / 9:59AM UTC, when the event clock will reset. Fever Time will happen each weekend until April, so be sure to reap the rewards while you can!”

Amazon also fixed the event timers that had gone awry because of… drumroll… Daylight Saving Time. Yes, even video games hate DST. “Fixed the in game event timers that were off by one hour due to Daylight [Saving] Time. Players will need to have have DST enabled on their computers for the clock to appear correctly.”

Maintenance has been completed and the servers are back online. Thank you for your patience.https://t.co/KqiH5BfyOc — Lost Ark (@playlostark) March 15, 2022