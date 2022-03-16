Atlas adds the new animal-hauling Pegasus ship with its latest patch

Y’all seen the Pegasus? No, not a horse with wings, you silly banana, you. We meant the new Pegasus ship in Atlas, which is custom-tailored for hauling animals around. Land animals, we should specify; you should not haul dolphins out of the water and shove them into stables filled with straw. That would be a bad thing for the dolphins. And for you, if the dolphin gets you alone in some water. The dolphin would want revenge and it would be able to get it. The point is that this is a ship for hauling animals.

There are other improvements contained within the patch as well, of course. Players can use a new element of the modular ship UI to identify leaks and durability issues while enjoying the new open water servers, which contain no islands but just the endless expanse of waves and all the dangers that entails. Industrial nodes are also being slowly rolled out to the game, with new static and transient nodes for those purposes. Check out the full patch notes for all the additions and updates.