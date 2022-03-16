Conan Chop Chop outlines a list of bug fixes planned for a future update on PC, attacks issues on console

Conan Chop Chop, the cutesy yet challenging multiplayer roguelite from Funcom and Mighty Kingdom that launched earlier this month, has been pretty good fun. That said, there are still quite a few bugs that are in the game on the PC side of things, which the devs are focusing on for an upcoming patch.

Many of the primary bugs being targeted are related to online multiplayer stability, with the devs promising to fix disconnection and rejoining issues on all platforms, attack an infinite loading problem, and correct a problem that stops players from being revived when a map segment is cleared. Another bug related to the Ghoul Bomber enemy that soft locks the game is also on the list, along with a bug that’s not awarding the King Conan achievement.

Meanwhile, console versions of the game received a patch last week to address bugs tied to error messages, games that can’t be joined, and sessions continuing when moving from multiplayer to singleplayer. Xbox multiplayer is still reportedly having some problems and is noted as a “top priority” for the devs.