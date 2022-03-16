Fight the Woof and Meow Commanders for adorable onesies in ArcheAge’s latest event

There’s a threat looming in the world of ArcheAge, its name striking terror deep into the hearts of those who have the misfortune of beholding it. Gird yourself as we share evil’s true name – a pair of foes that will chill the blood and shake the core of confidence:

The Woof Commander and Meow Commander.

These are the foes that are the focal point of the Furious Pet Institution event, where players can take up a daily quests to defeat either Woof Agents or Meow Agents three times or fight the Woof Commander and Meow Commander. Completing these quests provide rewards like Manastorm Crystals, a potion crate, and in the case of the Commander fights, the opportunity to get either a Puppy Onesie or a Kitty Onesie if the dice rolls go your way – both of which are mantles truly fit for the greatest of heroes.

The event runs between March 17th and March 31st, with specific spawn times and summoning requirements for the Commanders in question, so those who are level 50 and wish to take on this truly intense challenge will want to scour the details. And just be glad they’re not NFTs.