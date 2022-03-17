Elyon adds new events and raises the level cap in its latest update

Badges? Elyon thinks you’ll need some stinkin’ badges! See, the game is giving out badges when completing the Commander’s Training Field to celebrate the opening of that content, and you can exchange those badges for valuable items. Want 1,000 honor points, or 10 Unstable Weapon Enhance Scrolls, or 700 honor tokens? They’re all available in exchange for these promotional badges during the event period, which lasts until March 30th. This combines nicely with a world quest event also running through March 30th, giving you bonus rewards for… well, tackling world quests, like it suggests.

The game’s most recent patch isn’t just about temporary events, though; it also lifts the character level cap up to 52, with more Transcendent Runestones and Breakthrough Equipment available for players who gain the extra two levels. There’s also a new zone, Heaven’s Castle, a variety of balance changes for classes, new quests and game mechanics… there’s a lot in there, in other words. Check out the full patch notes to get the low-down.