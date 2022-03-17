Embers Adrift’s latest test build tries to find a memory leak, adds new emotes and crafting updates

There’s nothing worse than an MMORPG leaking its memory everywhere. Do you even know how hard it is to mop up those stains? And don’t get me started on the smell. Apparently, the server for Embers Adrift was experiencing a memory leak, and the game’s last test patch had sort of found it but not quite found it. Allow the notes from a test held yesterday explain:

“We spent a great deal of time this week pouring over data trying to find a memory leak in the server. Did we find it? The short answer is: I don’t know. I found a few things that may have been contributing but since we cannot reproduce the memory leak in our local environment we have to wait until you all hop in and do what you do.”

The test in question only ran for an hour, but it further included things like new emotes, asynchronous loading for handheld items in order to reduce client memory overhead, and a couple of updates to crafting involving crafted item stats and the needed components for arrows and crossbow bolts. Future updates to the game’s beta include four new zones, two new dungeons, and custom spider models among other things.