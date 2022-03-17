Kakao is set to unveil its game showcase in today’s livestream

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
1

Kakao, the company behind MMORPGs such as Elyon and ArcheAge, is getting ready to unveil a brand-new livestream showcase this week. The studio announced that it’s bringing “Kakao Now” to global audiences on March 17th at 3:00 p.m. EDT – that’s right as this piece goes live, in fact – with revelations about current and upcoming titles.

“Tune in for our very first episode of Kakao Now here for updates on the games that we service as well as exciting new announcements and in-depth interviews with our development partners,” Kakao said.

You can watch along with us on Twitch or YouTube.

Source: YouTube, MMO Fallout
