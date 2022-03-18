Final Fantasy XI is planning a crossover with Granblue Fantasy in May

So here’s an odd promotional crossover we missed when it was first announced. You know Granblue Fantasy? Big gacha game, done quite well for itself, celebrating its 8th anniversary now, not available for download from app stores in North America but completely translated into English and eminently playable if you’re willing to do the work to get it? It turns out that it’s doing a collaborative event with Final Fantasy XI in May of this year. This is notable as May marks FFXI’s 20th anniversary.

Of course, this should perhaps not be surprising; Cygames (makers of GBF) includes a lot of former Square-Enix staff, both games include compositions by legendary Final Fantasy composer Nobuo Uematsu, and several of the voice actresses for GBF are big FFXI fans going so far as to stream the game regularly. It makes some sense that the celebration would extend laterally. Still, it’s an interesting crossover, especially if you want to celebrate that anniversary as much as possible.