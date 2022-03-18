Genshin Impact’s next update brings a new story area and the world’s prettiest samurai

To be fair, all of the characters in Genshin Impact could be described as desperately pretty, but the next character arriving in the 2.6 update could very likely be the multiplayer RPG’s prettiest yet. Say hello to the sword-swinging samurai swoon machine known as Kamisato Ayato, a hydro character that brings the pain as well as the fab.

Kamisato sounds like one of the game’s most potent elemental characters, with swift attacks that carve up foes, an ability that creates a clone that explodes in a sword-filled AoE attack, and passives that increase the party’s attack power. Players can look forward to meeting Kamisato through a new story mission, as well as look forward to feeling intense jealousy at how nice he looks. Stupid sexy anime characters.



Another major portion of the update is the addition of the Chasm, a new story area in Liyue. As one might expect from a location called the Chasm, there will be underground areas and terrors to discover, including (but not limited to) a robotic tunnel worm and some corrupting geo influence.

Other features in the update include a new Archon Quest that will share more of the story of the Traveler Twins and Khaenri’a, a Magnificent Irodori Festival in Inazuma, a cooking-centered event, and a challenge event that involves the studying of crystals among other events. A release date hasn’t been tied down for the update yet, but there is a video that summarizes all that’s to come below.