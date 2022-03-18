Into the Echo to expand pre-alpha in April while the studio hunts for investors

After an understandable delay due to evacuations of some of its developers from Ukraine, Etlok is finally ready to activate Into the Echo’s next round of pre-alpha testing. The studio sent out a press release saying that the second pre-alpha test is set to run from April 2nd through the 4th.

The good news for fans of the time travel MMO is that Etlok is expanding the test to an anticipated 1,500 players. Interested parties can sign up for a possible spot on the website.

As the pre-alpha tests continue, Etlok said that it’s working on securing additional funding for Into the Echo. The plan is for co-founder Akshay Kotle to attend GDC 2022 this spring in order to meet with investors.

Source: Press release