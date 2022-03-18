Mortal Online 2 apologizes for ‘drought of new content’ while it stabilizes post-launch

Mortal Online’s latest patch, 1.0.0.22, went live earlier this week; it focuses largely on fixing UI and landscape bugs, though it also tweaks the game’s reputation system, as players will lose murder counts while offline (albeit very slowly) and can be flagged as criminals for “pushing innocent players too much.”

“We know patches like these are not as exciting as new content, but one of our top priorities is to get the game as stable as possible for as many players as possible, as we move towards returning to our goal of having everyone on one global server,” Star Vault says.

“We have been making big strides in this area, and depending on the data we get from this latest patch, we may be further decreasing the number of alternate Myrland instances this week. Our talented artists have still been working on new content since launch, however as with most things in game development, to get something ready to release requires work from multiple different people in different roles. Our programmers have been busy bees working on finding and solving bottlenecks in our server capacity, but with the worst of it behind us, they can soon return to playing their part in wrapping up new content in a nice and functioning bow. We want to say thank you to everyone who has been enduring this drought of new content as we cover these unfortunately not exciting but necessary server and back end improvements.”

We chatted with Star Vault CEO Henrik Nystrom earlier this week to check in with the game’s state since its launch; he discussed everything from the overwhelming response to players at launch to the company’s plans for scaling and content in the future.