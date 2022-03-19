MapleStory’s latest update lets players control the Yeti and the Pink Bean for a limited time

At one point in our lives, we’ve all wondered what it’d be like to live the life of the Pink Bean in MapleStory. For those who have held that impossible dream, you’re going to get the chance with the game’s latest update thanks to a limited time event that lets players become the Pink Bean. Oh, and players can also play as the Yeti.

The Yeti x Pink Bean World event will allow players to play as either the Yeti or the Pink Bean classes in a unique world that is separate from the rest of the game, progressing through a Step Up event that grants goodies that can be used by regular characters in the game like a growth potion, coupons, accessories, and more.

In addition to the Yeti x Pink Bean World event, the latest update launches other events that grant gifts to returning players or have players pick sides in a Singles Army vs. Couples Army event. The patch further launches the game’s 64-bit client, fixes several bugs, and removes the Dalair Medal quest due to a number of issues. The update has a lengthy set of patch notes for players to get all the details.