Final Fantasy XIV plans its next live letter for April 1

We’re closing in on a release date for Final Fantasy XIV‘s next patch, and part of that is getting another live letter previewing the game’s patch content. This time, however, you’ll have to ignore the date. Yes, the next live letter is occurring on April 1st, but it’s not meant to be any kind of joke or a spoof; it’s really covering the stuff that’s going to appear in the patch when it releases. We’ll forgive you for being a bit suspicious, but we’re quite serious.

