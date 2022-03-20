Final Fantasy XIV plans its next live letter for April 1

Eliot Lefebvre
We’re closing in on a release date for Final Fantasy XIV‘s next patch, and part of that is getting another live letter previewing the game’s patch content. This time, however, you’ll have to ignore the date. Yes, the next live letter is occurring on April 1st, but it’s not meant to be any kind of joke or a spoof; it’s really covering the stuff that’s going to appear in the patch when it releases. We’ll forgive you for being a bit suspicious, but we’re quite serious.

Maybe the time will help, since it’s kicking off at 7:00 a.m. EDT and thus will be before a lot of people wake up and head to work or see all of the various jokes that have been prepared for that day. Or maybe not, since… well, a lot of people are going to miss it and have to catch up with summaries later, although considering that the letter will not have live translations from Japanese to English, that might be for the best anyway. Regardless, get ready for the next information dump to arrive on April 1st! Really.

Source: Official Site
