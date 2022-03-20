MMO Week in Review: Monetization lessons from LOTRO and EVE

This week in MMOs saw two stories that really tell opposite tales when it comes to monetization. Lord of the Rings Online came out with a plan to make freely available significant chunks of the game that had previously been locked behind years’ worth of paid expansions, essentially streamlining and simplifying the entire business model of the game, to the cheers of MMO players. EVE Online, however, had been stewing in a money mess of its own making dubbed barge-gate, whereby players and influencers were in open revolt over. Fortunately, late Friday night, CCP Games finally gave in and canceled the barge sales, but not without a nasty PR hit.

