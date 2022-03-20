The MOP Up: Soul Kingdoms upgrades to an ‘MMO-lite’ experience

Upcoming fantasy title Soul Kingdoms, which previous was focusing only on PvP battlegrounds, announced that it would be expanding its scope to include an “MMO-lite” mode called Odyssey.

“Adventures that you embark on either by yourself or with a small party in an attempt to kill monsters, obtain loot, and bring it back home with you. The goal of each Odyssey is to obtain as much wealth as you can and successfully extract without dying, however you will often find yourself running into other players that aim to steal your spoils.”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Diablo II: Resurrected is preparing to introduce a number of gear set changes with Patch 2.4.

Closers Online invites you to its April Fool’s Day event with new skins, a secret shop, and more.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite pushed out a patch on March 8th that included weapon fixes and a number of other bug squashes. Unfortunately, the BIG bugs — you know what we mean — will have to be taken out by you.

Prosperous Universe has a new quality-of-life tool: “The major feature of the week was the new MTRA command which will allow you to transfer a specific amount of a material between inventories.”

Wolcen’s Patch 1.1.5.3 fixed several annoying issues, including a game crash bug for AFK players.

