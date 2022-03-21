RuneScape seeks retro skin ideas and applies fixes to the Herby Werby activity

Breathe easy, RuneScape fans; the Herby Werby Distraction and Diversion has been officially fixed this week. The patch has made updates to the MMORPG’s engine, thereby fixing a bug where Herby Werby particles were not displayed correctly. There are other updates this week addressing quests, the 20 year veteran cape, titles, and tasks, but we all know it’s about that Herby Werby.

Another point of note in the game’s weekly newsletter is the opening for player suggestions for retro skins. Players have between now and Friday, March 25th, to nominate retro skins for existing in-game items via Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit or Discord with the #RS3retroskins hashtag. The newsletter otherwise talks up changes to its merch store shopping experience and the regular smattering of community news and livestream plans.