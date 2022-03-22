Elder Scrolls Online wipes on the dreaded server boss, vows to down it on next attempt

Elder Scrolls Online’s first steps into the Legacy of the Bretons are proving to be far more ominous than ZeniMax hoped. Ever since the Ascending Tide patch and this week’s maintenance period, both console and PC servers have struggled with “unusually long load times, latency and disconnections.”

ZeniMax has its top people on it — TOP people — but the situation persists. “We are still investigating issues players are having on PC NA. Unfortunately, the maintenance period did not resolve the issues players are currently experiencing. We are working to find the best resolution. Thank you for your continued patience,” the studio said yesterday evening.

The studio said that it’s been working over the past week to improve game performance but these issues haven’t gone away. To exacerbate the problem, the currently running Explorer’s Celebration event is making players even more frustrated when they can’t log in to participate in it.