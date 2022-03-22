Massively OP Podcast Episode 365: Free Middle-earth

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about Lord of the Rings Online’s huge monetization changes, roadmaps for New World and Albion Online, Elder Scrolls Online’s first big drop of the year, a rebranding for Lineage 3, and our favorite zones in MMOs.
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, DDO, WoW Classic, Guild Wars 2, SWG
- News: LOTRO’s big business model shift
- News: Lineage 3’s new branding
- News: Roadmaps for Albion Online and New World
- News: Elder Scrolls Online’s Ascending Tide DLC arrives
- News: Elyon and ArcheAge plans (plus Elyon level cap increase)
- Mailbag: How can you get SSG’s customer support to pay attention?
- Mailbag: Our favorite zones for feels
- Outro
