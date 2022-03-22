Massively OP Podcast Episode 365: Free Middle-earth

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
1

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about Lord of the Rings Online’s huge monetization changes, roadmaps for New World and Albion Online, Elder Scrolls Online’s first big drop of the year, a rebranding for Lineage 3, and our favorite zones in MMOs.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

Listen to the show right now:

Show notes:

Other info:

Advertisement
Previous articleBabylon’s Fall outlines plans for its next major updates while assuring fans that development isn’t being scaled back

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
1 Comment
newest
oldest most liked
Inline Feedback
View all comments