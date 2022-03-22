World of Warcraft CM Josh Allen leaves Blizzard for ‘new opportunity’

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
4

WoW community manager Josh “Lore” Allen announced that he, too, is departing Blizzard Entertainment for new vistas. After serving as one of the spokespersons for World of Warcraft over the last decade, Allen said that he “made the unbelievably difficult decision to leave Blizzard for a new opportunity.”

Allen didn’t reveal where he was going, saying only, “I’ll be sharing more about my new gig once I’ve actually started (taking a much-needed post-RWF break first) but I’m super excited to experience WoW solely as a player again, and can’t wait to see everyone’s reactions to the news on April 19!”

Josh Allen — no relation to the Bills quarterback — joined Blizzard Entertainment in June 2013 as the company’s Global Community Engagement Manager, taking part in many video Q&As over the last three expansions.

He also has a Shaman.

Source: Twitter via Wowhead
