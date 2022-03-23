Classic EverQuest kicks off spring with the return of Stomples Day

If it seems like it’s too early to kick off an MMO Easter-themed event, too bad. EverQuest’s Stomples Day is fun. Think of it as a spring event, plus everybody likes bunnies and jelly beans. And it’s already begun. In fact, it overlaps with Brew Day, meaning you could put your jelly beans in your beer if you really wanted to. (Do not do this.)

“Spring is in the air and it’s that time of year to celebrate Stomples Day!” Daybreak’s post says. “Grundle Cogwelder continues to be befuddled by the stories of bunnies coming from eggs and would like you to investigate this ever-so-strange phenomenon. You can find him in the Plane of Knowledge where you can offer your help and maybe even earn a reward.”

“Oh, and there is something new for this year, too! Mei Gacierbane and Seymour Saxifragus Novitiate of Stomples can be found in the Eastern Wastes. Mei has been hard at work getting the camp in order—she takes her spring cleaning very seriously. While Seymour enjoys basking in the clean crisp air and keeping Mei company. Regretfully he has noticed that the snow dervishes have been stirred up and is seeking adventurers to get to the bottom of this dusty situation. On top of that debacle, the mystery egg dropper has now scattered jellybeans throughout the Eastern and Western Wastes. Make sure you collect them all!”

The stompin’ continues through April 18th, so you’ve got plenty of time.