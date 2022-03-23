Datamining reveals hints at the possible fate of Sylvanas in World of Warcraft’s story epilogue

So the final cinematic for the latest raid in World of Warcraft has been seen, and we all know how that story wraps up. (If you don’t… well, no need to waste your time looking it up.) But there are still parts to be found about the epilogue in Zereth Mortis, and while we don’t know for sure what will happen yet, a set of datamined lines for three of the major players certainly gives a hint about what comes next.

Of course, we don’t want to spoil you if you’d prefer to remain surprised when the epilogue arrives next week; it’s quite possible that there’s going to be more here once the epilogue itself arrives, and it wouldn’t be surprising if there’s a hidden cinematic in there somewhere. But if you don’t care about being spoiled or just can’t contain yourself, go ahead and keep reading.

So from the lines alone, it appears that Sylvanas is going to be hunting down all of the Pokémon souls unfairly sent to the Maw by the Jailer, a task that will fundamentally take her off of the board for an unspecified length of time. And… that’s it. No further punishment meted out for her actions by Tyrande in the aftermath of her attempted genocide. Whether or not this is a suitable punishment for her actions or even a satisfying ending to the character arc is left as an exercise for the reader.