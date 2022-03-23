Lord of the Rings Online makes raid adjustments, promises Yondershire preview this week

The fine-tuning on Lord of the Rings Online’s newest raid hasn’t slowed down yet. Standing Stone Games pushed out Update 32.0.5 to adjust The Hiddenhoard of Abnankâra even further. Now, players will only have to go through the Guantlet once as they approach Hrimil Frost-heart.

SSG said that the Tier 4 version of the raid is scheduled to go live on April 7th, followed by Tier 5 later that month.

Meanwhile, the studio is planning to show off the game’s upcoming Shire expansion, Yondershire, in a dev livestream this Friday at 11:30 a.m.

LOTRO recently announced sweeping changes to the game’s business model, including making all content through level 95 free and unlocking the High Elf, Beorning, Warden, and Rune-keeper for all players.