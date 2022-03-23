Lost Ark launches Competitive Proving Grounds season one today, won’t say never to console

Amazon’s trucking out an update for Lost Ark today – specifically, the release of season one of the MMO’s Competitive Proving Grounds. Essentially, this mode tasks players with queueing up for team deathmatches at the Proving Grounds entrance board in major cities and then ranking up the ladder – and then keep ranking up because if you stop competitive play for two weeks, your score will start to slide down.

“Season 1 will last for roughly six months, and we’ll share details on the end date (and season-end rank rewards) as that deadline starts to approach. While you’ll receive some items based on your final rank, the majority of PvP rewards will be earned through accumulating coins through Proving Grounds gameplay, which can be spent at a new vendor located in major cities. The vendor will have a mix of weekly rewards and season-long specific rewards. The weekly rewards include honing materials and XP potions, while the season-long rewards include cosmetic and functional items, like mounts, titles, and more. Players will be rewarded for progressing through grades and tiers with access to additional weekly honing materials and other vendor items.”

Meanwhile, Amazon’s Soomin Park gave a rather fluffy interview to VG247, teasing a possible console release and discussing where Lost Ark fits into the games industry. “There’s also been a major gap in action role playing games – what Lost Ark does best is give fans of ARPGs what they crave while combining the richness of an a full MMO with social engagement and an ongoing end game experience,” Park argues. “The game takes the best features of both those genres into highly compelling loops.”