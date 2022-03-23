Massive Apex Legends leak uncovers multiple new characters, maps, and weapons

There are leaks, and then there’s the digital version of a dam breaking. The latter appears to be the case for battle royale shooter Apex Legends as a huge leak of new game details is making the rounds on the internet, uncovering no less than nine new characters, new weapons, and new maps among other things.

The leak was first disseminated on Charlie Intel and has since been collated on Reddit, so curious fans have a couple of places where they can get their information. Among the reveals are new Legends with names like Conduit, Newcastle, Catalyst, Phantom, and Jester, the most fleshed-out of which being Newcastle, who has a full 3-D model and a complete-looking suite of abilities designed to defend and rescue fellow teammates.

In terms of new maps, the leak showcases several that are in production, though one of them – a place known as Divided Moon – looks to be a battle royale-specific map, while other maps appear to be arena maps. On the weapon leak side of things, there’s heirloom weapons for Valkyrie and Crypto, a burst assault rifle called the Nemesis, and a laser sight attachment that appears to reduce hip fire spread.

The leak has been enough to keep an entire Reddit busy, so those looking to get a brief rundown can check out a created Google Doc as well as two gameplay videos.