Path of Exile adds in controller support with its latest patch

Isn’t anything you use to control a video game a controller, really? Doesn’t that make your mouse and keyboard a controller? It’s controlling the game, after all. While you sit there and think about it, possibly while staring slack-jawed and muttering, “Duuuude” at no one in particular, watch out for the latest patch from Path of Exile which has added in new controller support options for the game for PC players. And yes, we are talking about controllers of the type you hold in your hands with a number of buttons.

