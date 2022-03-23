PlanetSide 2’s Oshur continent arrives to PS4 players today

It’s been a very long time in coming, but at long last players of PlanetSide 2 on the PlayStation 4 (yes, they clearly still exist) are getting the new continent of Oshur today, complete with all of its related bells and whistles.

In case you had forgotten all of those bells and whistles, the update opens up the islands of Oshur along with several related Expeditions and Directives, the ability to traverse water in vehicles or on foot, and the use of several different weapons beneath the water’s surface. The Oshur continent itself features several structures for players to fight over like Interlink Outposts and Trident Relays.

As with the PC version, Oshur’s content will auto-unlock from Wednesday, March 23rd through Sunday, March 27th, after which point it will be part of the regular content rotation. If you’re among those fighting the faction fight on PS4, there are now some shiny new lands to do it on.

PS4 servers are back online.

Expedition: Oshur is now live on PS4.

🔸 Patch Notes Here: https://t.co/hiAeokpVpp

🌊See you on the water, soldier! #PlanetSide2 pic.twitter.com/GZhAgVSRHH — PlanetSide 2 (@planetside2) March 23, 2022