Blizzard launches digital trading cards celebrating 30 years and a games engineering program

For 30 years, Blizzard has been making a variety of games, and the studio is commemorating the different titles and the characters that have come out during those years with a series of digital trading cards that can be purchased today as part of Upper Deck’s ePack digital trading card system.

These digital cards come as a 50-card base set with character focused inserts as well as a chance to pull Base Set Variant Cards and Blizzard Vault cards in each pack. Vault cards will feature original concept art of iconic Blizzard characters. Additionally, there will also be a chance to get rare inserts, which include Autographed Classic Logos numbered to 25. The ePack system will further let collectors combine copies of base set and Vault Cards for gold and silver Parallel Cards, and earn a unique Blizzard avatar for gathering up a complete set of base card variants.



Meanwhile, Activision-Blizzard is making good on part of its promise to invest $250 million to “accelerate opportunities for diverse talent” with the launch of Level Up U, a three month-long engineering program for those interested in working in the games industry. Participants will have travel and accommodation expenses covered during the course of the program, as well as a compensation and benefits package during the program. Those who complete the program will have the opportunity to transition into a full-time position at ActiBlizz that “takes into account both [the graduate’s] personal interests and the needs of the organization.”

This initiative seeks to “expand opportunities in gaming and technology for under-represented communities,” but the application process is open to anyone who meets the basic criteria of a programming background, familiarity with C++, “a willingness to grow and take on new challenges, and a passion for gaming.”