Crowfall promises shorter and more intense Dregs campaigns and a long-term roadmap in the future

There are still things being done in Crowfall. We examined where the PvP MMO sits this past February after developer ArtCraft sold the game to Monumental, but things have been otherwise a little quiet from the game save for some tweeting that came out in March. Last week saw some of the bigger noise come from the title, however, in the form of an executive producer update.

The letter starts with some context on updates released to the game, which mostly focus on quality-of-life updates and core system improvements like modified campaign zone rules, a capturable Mine Overseer’s Tower, and lots of bug squashing.



The post then shares plans on future updates, with the promise of “shorter/more intense Dregs campaigns” that will be vastly more different from previous ones. These new Dregs campaigns will run for two weeks with accelerated gathering and crafting, 12-player guild limits, and “Terminator rules” (you come in naked and leave naked, in other words). Shadow campaigns, meanwhile, will continue to run for five week-long stints between new versions for the faction vs faction conflict.

Finally, the post promises that a long-term roadmap is in the next few weeks. Details on this roadmap are a bit sparse as things have to be finalized and approved by Monumental executive leadership, but the roadmap should include many player-requested features.