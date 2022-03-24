Final Fantasy XIV offers a few more tidbits for patch 6.1, Newfound Adventure, on its teaser site

Players aren’t going to know a lot more about the upcoming patch 6.1 for Final Fantasy XIV until the game’s next live letter on April 1st. Still, the developers are teasing a little bit more information along the way with the latest update to the patch’s special site, offering a few new tidbits on the upcoming main scenario questline kicking off a whole new story. After all, it’s not going to be long before you wind up getting wrapped up in adventure all over again…

