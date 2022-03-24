Final Fantasy XIV offers a few more tidbits for patch 6.1, Newfound Adventure, on its teaser site

Players aren’t going to know a lot more about the upcoming patch 6.1 for Final Fantasy XIV until the game’s next live letter on April 1st. Still, the developers are teasing a little bit more information along the way with the latest update to the patch’s special site, offering a few new tidbits on the upcoming main scenario questline kicking off a whole new story. After all, it’s not going to be long before you wind up getting wrapped up in adventure all over again…Check out the full rundown as an appetizer ahead of the larger slice of information coming in just over a week.
Source: Official Site
