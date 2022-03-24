Lost Ark continues its crackdown on bots and cheaters in this week’s update

This morning’s Lost Ark patch has more than the kickoff to season one of the game’s competitive proving grounds; it’s also got content for PvE players and an overhaul of the game’s fraud- and bot-prevention systems.

For PvEers, there’s a new casual-friendly mechanic for guardian raids; for the month during the event, players will be under a “scale of balance” buff that essentially boosts their stats to match the raid, based on how many other players are participating. Players will rack up currency to spend on tiered mats, books, and gem chests – just note that you score more points for playing on the weekend than during the week.

Meanwhile, Amazon is cracking down on cheaters. “In this update, we’ve included a new prevention system to crack down on bots and fraudulent purchases,” the studio says. “Players who have a Steam account in good standing and have met the small purchase requirement needed to use Steam’s social systems shouldn’t be impacted. Players who have not met this ‘Trusted’ status through Steam or Lost Ark will have reduced access to a small number of social and economic systems” – those being trading, sending gifts and mail attachments, and exchanging some currencies. “Additional improvements to our anti-cheat programs have also been enabled in this update to help prevent cheaters and bots, alongside a few more changes we’ve developed with Smilegate RPG behind the scenes.”

All players should at least load up the patch when the maintenance is over later this morning in order to snag the new gifts Amazon is sending your way.