New World teases Heart of Madness’ new blunderbuss weapon line

All month, Amazon has been teasing a new weapon coming to New World in Heart of Madness – next week, we can only presume. Last night, the studio dropped a goofy video showing the weapon and its skills in action for those gamers who haven’t trekked over to the PTS to see it in person.

Essentially, the blunderbuss is more of a close-range blasting weapon with grappling and flash, so if you were bored by the more sedate musket or disappointed by the lack of mobile ranged in the game, this might be your new toy.

“Coming in our next release: The Blunderbuss is a potent close-to-mid range weapon that offers high mobility and two distinct playstyles. The Containment tree focuses on maintaining optimal attack spacing and keeping melee away, while the Chaos tree excels at short-medium ranged AoE attacks and anti-cover barrage attacks.”

To be honest, the music makes this video, which is easily one of the best Amazon has put out for the game. Now all my dread zombie pirate is missing is a popped collar and some flares.