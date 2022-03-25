Betawatch: Dual Universe talks up Athena as its last pre-launch patch

Athena, you’ve gotta see her. Or at least what the update bearing her name means for Dual Universe, which is promising that this is the last major update before launch. Does that mean launch is imminent? Maybe! But it definitely means those graphical improvements are worth scoping out.
Further beta news? You know what, yeah. You can have more beta news. ‘Cause we’re pals.
- Sunset World Online has offered up some controller support and secondary classes with its latest patch. I have to say that if I were naming my MMO I would want it to not have a name at all associated with sunsets, but what do I know?
- Ilysia rolled into its second alpha following its first alpha last year. Because that’s how ordinal numbering works.
- Fractured wants you to work as GM! Not for money, but for exposure. This would be a bad look on anyone and is even worse on a game published by Gamigo.
- Vampiric survival sandbox V Rising has entered the choppy waters of beta! It’s worth considering if you want to suck somebody’s blood.
- Last but not least, Profane has an updated roadmap now which contains very little profanity. Almost none, in fact.
And there we go! See? We’re pals. Pals provide you updates on betas. Pals provide you with lists of games in testing just below. And if you also consider us your pals, you can let us know if something slipped into a new test phase without us noticing it. That’s what pals do! Good pals.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed Beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Embers Adrift: Backer beta
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Alpha
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Ilysia: Alpha two
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Ravendawn: Alpha
Rise Online: Open alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Temtem: Early access
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed beta, beta planned for March 16
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
V Rising: Closed beta
Valiance Online: Closed beta
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha one
Wild Terra 2: Early access