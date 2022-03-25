Diablo II Resurrected delays update 2.4 due to ‘showstopper’ bugs, Overwatch 2 outlines its new ping system

For those who are looking forward to the class balancing and competitive ladder features of Diablo II: Resurrected’s update 2.4, there’s some bad news: The devs are once again delaying the update’s launch as a result of bugs so serious they’re being called “showstoppers.”

The bugs in question, to be fair, are pretty serious. Swathes of stashes are not converting correctly, a missing index on the database that wasn’t apparent on the PTR is causing problems on the live build, and additional database issues on the live build are rearing their heads due to the game’s multiple regions. That said, the team appears to be on track to clear these problems, paving the way for balance changes to arrive on Thursday, April 14th, and the ladder to release on Thursday, April 28th.

Meanwhile, Overwatch 2 is continuing to roll out more information about the game with a dev blog about its new ping system. The post spends a surprising length of time talking about the feature, with particular focus on the fact that it tracks the last known location of a character that has since teleported away. The system naturally lets players point out specific locations and commands as well, and the ping system also ties to communication commands for grouping up and calls for healing, highlighting the character who issued the command.

