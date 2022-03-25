Kickstarter CEO Aziz Hasan steps down after three years in the role

The head of one of the largest crowdfunding platforms in the world is stepping down. Kickstarter CEO Aziz Hasan announced that after three years in the position, he’s “moving forward” while serving in an advisory capacity as the company searches for a permanent replacement.

Hasan used the opportunity to highlight the company’s achievements under his tenure: “Over the last three years, Kickstarter has witnessed the power of this community reach truly historic heights of support for creative projects of all shapes and sizes. We saw pledges for creative projects surpass $6 billion, the total number of creative projects funded reach beyond 200,000, and our community of backers grow to over 20 million people. And as a team, we’ve completely reimagined the way we work by shifting to fully remote work and piloting a four day week.”

Hasan said that he was resigning to make more time to be with his family.

Even with this change of leadership, Hasan said that Kickstarter is still progressing forward with its plans to embrace the blockchain. “Kickstarter as it exists today is not sitting on the blockchain,” he said in an interview. “We’re going to work so that people can see it.”